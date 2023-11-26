Israel-Gaza war: Biden announces Hamas release of four-year-old US hostage

Nantucket, Massachusetts - A four-year-old American girl is safely in Israel after being released Sunday from captivity in Gaza, President Joe Biden said as he urged the pause in Israel-Gaza fighting be extended to allow for more hostage releases.

President Biden has confirmed that a four-year-old US hostage has been released amid a temporary pause in fighting in the Israel-Gaza war. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"She's free, and she's in Israel now," Biden told reporters shortly after the Israeli army announced that 17 hostages were being freed by Hamas.

"She's been through a terrible trauma," Biden said of Abigail, whose parents were murdered by Hamas militants when members of the Islamist group attacked Israel on October 7. On Friday in captivity, she marked her fourth birthday, the president said.

"Today, she's free, and Jill [Biden] and I, together with so many Americans, are praying for the fact that she is going to be alright," he said.

"She is now safely in Israel, and we continue to press and expect additional Americans will be released as well. And we will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones."

The White House has said that 10 Americans — seven men, two women, and Abigail — were missing and presumed held hostage by Hamas.

Questioned by reporters about when other US citizens might be released, Biden — speaking from Massachusetts, where he was wrapping up a Thanksgiving break — said: "I don't have anything firmly to tell you at this moment."