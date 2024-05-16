Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, new academic report finds

Middletown, Connecticut - The University Network for Human Rights on Wednesday submitted a new report to the UN detailing Israel's genocidal acts in the Gaza Strip.

Displaced Palestinians walk and drive along a street devastated by Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. © AFP

The 105-page report was conducted with independent legal experts at the International Human Rights Clinic at Boston University School of Law, the International Human Rights Clinic at Cornell Law School, the Center for Human Rights at the University of Pretoria, and the Lowenstein Human Rights Project at Yale Law School.

The release coincided with Nakba Day, the anniversary of the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestinians to create the State of Israel.

"After reviewing the facts established by independent human rights monitors, journalists, and United Nations agencies, we conclude that Israel's actions in and regarding Gaza since October 7, 2023, violate the Genocide Convention," the report states.

"Israel has committed genocidal acts of killing, causing serious harm to, and inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, a protected group that forms a substantial part of the Palestinian people."

These acts include killing over 5% of Gaza's population in seven months and destroying more than 70% of homes as well as hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.