Biden genocide case backed by more than 130 human rights groups worldwide

San Francisco, California - More than 130 groups worldwide have come out in support of the groundbreaking legal case seeking to hold President Joe Biden and other top US officials accountable for backing Israel's genocide in Gaza .

Protesters in New York City demand an end to the Biden administration's military and diplomatic support for Israel's genocide in Gaza. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The lawsuit, filed by Palestinian and Palestinian-American plaintiffs in November, accuses Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of complicity in Israel's assault on Gaza, particularly through the continued provision of diplomatic support and lethal weaponry.

The case has garnered support from 139 organizations, bar associations, and social justice movement lawyers around the world in a new amicus brief. The filing argues that domestic court action is required to ensure the US upholds its international human rights obligations.

"The gravity of what is at stake here cannot be overstated," the groups wrote. "The need to curtail the ongoing horror unfolding in Gaza before the world’s eyes, the moral imperative to prevent genocide, and the importance of respecting fundamental norms of international law all compel this Court to allow this case to move forward."

The US-based advocacy organization Jewish Voice for Peace argues in a separate filing that the federal court system has the responsibility to enforce the provisions of the United Nations' 1948 Genocide Convention, adopted in the wake of the Nazi Holocaust.

"The complicity of the United States in Israel's ongoing genocide not only erases the memory of those Jews and others slaughtered during the Holocaust, but makes a mockery of the Convention itself," the grassroots group wrote.

"If the Convention is not invoked to stop a genocide in front of our eyes on social media and beyond, will it ever be invoked? Or, in the words of one of our Jewish sages, 'If not now, when?'"