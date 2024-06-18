Israel kills over a dozen Palestinians in latest attack on Nuseirat refugee camp

Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed at least 17 people in central Gaza, local authorities said, as the site of a massacre conducted during a hostage rescue operation on June 8 was targeted again.

Israel again struck central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least 13 people, according to local authorities. © REUTERS

Witnesses reported gunfire and artillery shelling near Nuseirat refugee camp, where the civil defense agency said at least 13 people were killed in two separate strikes on a family home and on a commercial building.

Local media cited by Al Jazeera later raised the death toll to 17.

Israel killed over 270 Palestinians, many of them women and children, during a brutal assault on Nuseirat on June 8, when four Israeli hostages were rescued.

Witnesses and the Gaza government media office also said there were some strikes and fighting elsewhere in northern and central Gaza.

An AFP correspondent reported Israeli strikes near Gaza City.

In Rafah, where the Israeli military has said it would pause fighting along a key humanitarian route in the city's east, witnesses saw Israeli military vehicles and reported shelling in other areas.

The vital Rafah crossing with Egypt has been shut since Israeli forces seized its Palestinian side in early May, and the already insufficient aid has slowed to a trickle.