Israel kills scores of Palestinians in Gaza as Paris negotiations continue

Gaza - More than 100 people were reported killed early Saturday in overnight strikes across Gaza , as Israel's spy chief was in Paris for talks seeking to "unblock" progress towards a temporary truce and the return of Israeli hostages.

A Palestinian girl eats a piece of bread following overnight Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

The Paris negotiations come after a plan for Gaza's future unveiled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew criticism from key ally the United States and was rejected by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas on Friday.



They also come as fears for civilians in the territory are deepening, with the UN warning of the growing risk of famine and its main aid body for Palestinians, UNWRA, saying early Saturday that Gazans were "in extreme peril while the world watches on."

AFP footage showed distraught Gazans queuing for food in the territory's devastated north on Friday and staging a protest decrying their living conditions.

"Look, we are fighting each other over rice," said Jabalia resident Ahmad Atef Safi. "Where are we supposed to go?"

"We have no water, no flour and we are very tired because of hunger. Our backs and eyes hurt because of fire and smoke," fellow Jabalia resident Oum Wajdi Salha told AFP.

"We can't stand on our feet because of hunger and lack of food."

In a Friday night statement on social media platform X, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said: "Without adequate food and water supplies, as well as health and nutrition services, the elevated risk of famine in #Gaza is projected to increase."