Israel launches latest deadly strike on Gaza school housing displaced Palestinians
Jabalia, Gaza - Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter on Saturday killed eight people, including two children.
Agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal confirmed eight people, including two children and two women, were killed by Israeli shelling on the Halwa school in the northern Gaza city of Jabalia.
Bassal said the strike wounded 30 people, including 19 children, and that the Halwa school housed "thousands of displaced people."
The Israeli military, in a statement, acknowledged it conducted a strike on the facility.
The attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced people in Gaza.
A strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jawni school in central Gaza on September 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said six of its staff were among the 18 reported dead.
Israel has killed at least 46,537 Palestinians in Gaza since the genocide began in October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. Other experts believe the official death toll to be severely undercounted.
Cover photo: Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP