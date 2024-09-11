Gaza school-turned-shelter targeted in another deadly Israeli strike

Gaza - An Israeli air strike Wednesday hit a central Gaza school, with the occupied territory's civil defense agency reporting 14 killed in the facility-turned-displacement shelter and the military claiming it had targeted militants.

An Israeli air strike Wednesday hit a Gaza school, with the occupied territory's civil defense agency reporting 14 killed in the facility-turned-displacement shelter. © Eyad BABA / AFP

The vast majority of the Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by Israel's relentless assault, with many seeking safety in school buildings.



Israeli forces have struck several such schools in recent months, saying Palestinian militants were operating there and hiding among displaced civilians, charges denied by Hamas.

The Al-Jawni school in central Gaza's Nuseirat, already hit several times during the war, was struck again on Wednesday, civil defense agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

"The number of martyrs has risen to 14," he said, updating an earlier toll of 10 killed in the "Israeli bombing of Al-Jawni school," which also wounded numerous people.

AFP was unable to independently verify the toll, which the spokesman said included several women and children.

A medical source at Nuseirat's Al-Awda health center in central Gaza told AFP that 15 people killed in the strike had been brought to hospitals in the area. Nine were brought to Al-Awda and six to Al-Aqsa Martyrs's Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

AFP journalists witnessed several unconscious men and women brought to Al-Aqsa hospital on stretchers or in the arms of medics in the case of children.

"Most of the people took refuge in schools, and the schools were bombed, and the martyrs were mostly children and women," Basil Amarneh, a local, said at the hospital.

"Where will people go?"