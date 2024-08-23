Israel torments Palestinians in Gaza with endless displacement orders

Gaza City, Gaza - The Israeli military has issued so many "evacuation orders" in 10 months of war that many Gaza civilians no longer heed them, despairing of finding space or safety in tiny so-called "humanitarian" zones.

People in Gaza have been displaced so many times by orders of the Israeli military – which continues to bomb every inch of Gaza – that they no longer heed calls to evacuate. © AFP

Over the first three weeks of August, the Israeli army sent out 13 evacuation orders via flyers dropped from planes, text messages, or social media.



They called on 250,000 Gazans, almost all of whom had been displaced multiple times already, to leave their place of shelter.

"The Israeli army will operate with force against terrorist organizations in this area. For your safety, we urge you to evacuate immediately," read one such order sent out Thursday in the southern province of Khan Yunis.

"Every time we arrive somewhere, we get a new evacuation order two days later. This is no way to live," Haitham Abdelaal told AFP.

Amneh Abu Daqqa (45) said she saw no point in moving again, so few were the options for safe haven.

"To go where?" asked the displaced mother of five. "I live on the street, literally. I don't have 500 shekels ($133) to rent a donkey-pulled cart. And I don't even know where I'd go," she said.

"There is nowhere safe, there are air strikes everywhere," Abu Daqqa added, a sentence that has become something of a refrain since Israel began its deadly onslaught.