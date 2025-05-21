Israeli forces fire shots at foreign diplomats touring illegally occupied West Bank

Jenin, West Bank - Israeli forces fired warning shots at foreign diplomats and journalists visiting the illegally occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

Foreign diplomats took cover on Wednesday as Israeli forces opened fire during their visit to Jenin in the illegally occupied West Bank. © Mohammad Ateeq / AFPTV / AFP

AFP footage from the scene of the incident in the West Bank city of Jenin – a frequent target of brutal Israeli raids – showed the delegation and accompanying journalists running for cover as shots are heard.

No injuries were reported in the incident which drew prompt condemnation from Spain and Italy.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned "the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation to the State of Palestine during a field visit."

The Israeli military said in a statement that "the delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorized to be."

It said that "soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away," adding that it "regrets the inconvenience caused."

A video released by the Palestinian foreign ministry showed two men in Israeli army uniform pointing guns at a group of people from behind metal gates while shots ring out.

The Israeli military, which in January launched a major operation in Jenin to repress resistance against its illegal occupation.