Israeli forces fire shots at foreign diplomats touring illegally occupied West Bank
Jenin, West Bank - Israeli forces fired warning shots at foreign diplomats and journalists visiting the illegally occupied West Bank on Wednesday.
AFP footage from the scene of the incident in the West Bank city of Jenin – a frequent target of brutal Israeli raids – showed the delegation and accompanying journalists running for cover as shots are heard.
No injuries were reported in the incident which drew prompt condemnation from Spain and Italy.
The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned "the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation to the State of Palestine during a field visit."
The Israeli military said in a statement that "the delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorized to be."
It said that "soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away," adding that it "regrets the inconvenience caused."
A video released by the Palestinian foreign ministry showed two men in Israeli army uniform pointing guns at a group of people from behind metal gates while shots ring out.
The Israeli military, which in January launched a major operation in Jenin to repress resistance against its illegal occupation.
Shots send diplomatic delegation scrambling for cover
A European diplomat present during the visit told AFP he heard "repeated shots" coming from inside Jenin refugee camp.
"We were doing a visit with the governor of Jenin to the border of the camp to see the destruction," the diplomat said.
"It was the last part of the visit and suddenly we heard shots, coming from the camp. It was not like once or twice. It was like repeated shots. So at that moment, we just all started running back to the cars."
Ahmad al-Deek, political advisor for the Palestinian foreign ministry, told AFP he was leading the delegation.
"We condemn this reckless act by the Israeli army, especially at a time when it had given the diplomatic delegation an impression of the life the Palestinian people are living," he said.
Along with its total destruction of Gaza, where experts have determined a genocide is taking place, Israel has massively stepped up its ethnic cleansing attempts in the West Bank.
Soldiers and settlers have killed hundreds of Palestinians since October 7, 2023, with tens of thousands more being violently displaced from their homes.
Cover photo: Mohammad Ateeq / AFPTV / AFP