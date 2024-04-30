Israeli military units committed "gross" human rights violations, State Department confirms

Washington DC - The US State Department on Monday confirmed it identified "gross violations of human rights" by five Israeli military units before the start of the Gaza war on October 7.

The US State Department confirmed that "gross violations of human rights" have been committed by Israeli military units, one of which is believed to be the ultra-orthodox battalion Netzah Yehuda. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

"We found five Israeli units responsible for individual incidents of gross violations of human rights. All of these were incidents much before October 7, and none took place in Gaza," Deputy US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in response to a question in Washington.

"Four of these units have effectively remediated these violations, which is what we expect partners to do," Patel added.

Regarding the fifth battalion, the Israeli government had shared "additional information" with the US and the two governments are still having conversations about it.

Reports suggest that the ongoing investigation is likely to be into the Israel's ultra-orthodox battalion Netzah Yehuda.

Patel did not say what kind of human rights violations were involved.