Israeli ministers dance and sing at conference on ethnic cleansing of Gaza: "The Arabs will move"

Jerusalem, Israel - Thousands of Israelis , including far-right ministers and allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, gathered in Jerusalem on Sunday to call for the re-establishment of illegal settlements in Gaza.

Thousands of Israelis gathered in Jerusalem to attend a conference on the establishment of illegal settlements in Gaza. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Over a dozen Israeli ministers attended the conference titled Settlement Brings Security, belying any notion that it represents a fringe position among the country's elite.

"If we don't want another October 7, we need to... control the territory," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alluding to the Hamas attack that triggered Israel's deadliest war yet on Palestinians.

The far-right politician said Israel should "encourage voluntary emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza, echoing past remarks that may have caused hand-wringing in the US and the wider international community, but had no material impact on Western support for Israel.

Others were even less shy about spelling out plans for ethnic cleansing, with Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi insisting that the population needs to be "forced" into wanting to leave.

Several participants carried guns, while outside the convention center, vendors sold t-shirts that read: "Gaza is part of the land of Israel."