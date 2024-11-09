Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill dozens amid intensified air campaign

Beirut, Lebanon - A wave of Israeli strikes on east and south Lebanon on Saturday killed at least 31 people, the health ministry said, as Israel intensified its air campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"Israeli enemy raids targeting the Baalbek-Hermel region killed 20 people, including 11 in the Knaissseh locality," a statement from the ministry said of attacks on the east of the country where Hezbollah holds sway.

Another 14 people were wounded, it said.

In the south, where Hezbollah also has a strong presence, Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people, including six rescuers linked to the group and its Shiite ally Amal.

The ministry said five people were killed in the southern village of Hanouiyeh.

Separately, it reported five rescuers with the Amal-linked Risala Scouts association and another with the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee killed in a strike on the village of Deir Qanun.

Israel's military said in a statement that its aircraft hit "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Tyre and Baalbek.

"Among the targets struck were terrorists, operational apartments, and weapons storage facilities."

Earlier, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said "enemy fighter jets" destroyed two houses in the southern city of Nabatiyeh.

Saturday's attacks came a day after the health ministry said seven people, including two children, were killed in strikes on the southern city of Tyre.