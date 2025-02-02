Israel's Netanyahu heads to Washington for Trump talks

Washington DC - Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Sunday for the US, where he will become the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump since the president's return to office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) is on his way to visit US President Donald Trump in Washington DC. © JEFF KOWALSKY, JIM WATSON / AFP

Netanyahu's visit comes as a fragile truce holds between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Before boarding his flight, Netanyahu said the pair would discuss "victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages and dealing with the Iranian terror axis."

During his first term, Trump declared Israel "never had a better friend in the White House," an attitude that appears to have endured.

Before departing, Netanyahu called it "telling" that he would be the first foreign leader to meet Trump since his inauguration. "I think it's a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance," he said.

Trump's predecessor Joe Biden had maintained steadfast military and diplomatic support for Israel throughout 15 months of all-out assault on the people of Gaza.

Trump appears to be reversing the few meager measures the Biden administration had taken in favor of the Palestinian people. Soon after returning to the White House, he reportedly approved a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, which the Biden administration had blocked, and lifted sanctions on Israeli settlers accused of violence against Palestinians.

After the ceasefire took effect in Gaza last month, Trump touted a plan to "clean out" the Palestinian territory, calling for Palestinians to move to neighboring countries such as Egypt or Jordan.