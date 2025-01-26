Trump suggests sending Israel deadly new weapon amid Gaza genocide

Washington DC - Donald Trump said Saturday that a "lot of things" ordered by Israel were now being delivered, following a report that the US president had released a hold on the provision of 2,000-pound bombs.

"A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Former president Joe Biden's administration last year halted shipments of 2,000-pound bombs when it appeared Israel was poised to launch a major ground operation in heavily populated areas of Gaza, a move that Washington opposed.

Biden had warned that the use of the munitions in such areas would cause "great human tragedy and damage."

Since October 2023, the US has continued to provide Israel with deadly arms and diplomatic cover despite repeated warnings that Israel's assault is genocidal.

Days before Biden left the White House, Israel and Hamas reached a tentative truce aimed at bringing a permanent end to the war on Gaza.

The truce was holding, with Israel and Hamas exchanging a second group of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners over the weekend.

Trump's post did not mention any specific weapons being sent to Israel.

But writing in Axios, prominent Israeli national security journalist Barak Ravid said Trump had ordered the Defense Department to release the hold Biden had placed on the 2,000-pound bombs.