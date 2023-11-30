Jerusalem shooting sees Hamas claim responsibility and 3 dead

Jerusalem, Israel - Hamas claimed responsibility for a shooting attack in Jerusalem that killed three people and injured more on Thursday, shortly after the extension of a truce between Israel and the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip in the ongoing Israel-Gaza War .

An Israeli rescue team places a body on a gurney at the site of a shooting in Jerusalem on Thursday. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Police said the two gunmen who carried out the attack were from annexed east Jerusalem and were shot dead at the scene near a bus stop on the western side of the city, where there are no checkpoints controlling entry.

"Two terrorists arrived in a car, one of them armed with an M-16 and the other with a pistol," and opened fire, Jerusalem police chief Doron Torgeman told reporters at the scene.

The two gunmen were shot dead "after the attack by two off-duty IDF [Israeli army] soldiers and another civilian who fired at them," police said in a statement.

"A police search of the terrorists' car revealed ammunition and weaponry," it added.

A police spokesman identified victims killed as 73-year-old Rabbi Elimelech Waserman along with Hana Ifergan (67) and Livia Dikman (24). Dikman, a schoolteacher, was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death. At least seven more bystanders were reportedly injured.

In a statement issued hours later claiming responsibility, Hamas called the attack "a natural response to the unprecedented crimes of the occupier in the Gaza Strip and against children in Jenin," in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, at a meeting with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said the shooting was an example of the "endless war that we are fighting against terror organizations, especially Hamas."

Blinken similarly called it another reminder of the threat "Israelis face every single day."

Hamas identified the attackers as brothers Murad Nemr (38) and Ibrahim Nemr (30), saying they were members of its armed wing based in east Jerusalem.

Police said the attackers had been jailed by Israel in the past.