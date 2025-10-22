Mahmoud Khalil asks appeals court to block Trump administration efforts to re-detain him

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil appeared in a federal appeals court on Tuesday as he fights the Trump administration's efforts to re-detain and deport him.

Mahmoud Khalil attends a Palestine solidarity protest outside Columbia University in New York City on October 7, 2025. © REUTERS

Attorneys for Khalil asked the US Third Circuit Court of Appeals to affirm a lower court ruling allowing his release on bail as the case plays out.

Khalil is a former Columbia University graduate student and a permanent resident married to a US citizen. He was arrested in New York City in March by plainclothes immigration officials who did not have a warrant. He was transferred to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center, where he spent more than 100 days behind bars and missed the birth of his first child.

The Trump administration has cited a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act as the basis for its actions, claiming that Khalil's presence in the US would have "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences" for the country.

Khalil has argued that the administration acted unconstitutionally in detaining and attempting to deport him. US District Judge Michael Farbiarz affirmed in June that he "is not a danger to the community. Period, full stop."

"The Trump administration is still trying to bring me back to detention and block the federal court in New Jersey from reviewing my case, the same court that ordered my release and ruled that their actions against me were unlawful. Their intention couldn’t be more clear: They want to make an example of me to intimidate those speaking out for Palestine across the country," Khalil said in a statement.

"I’m stating unequivocally: I will continue my legal fight in federal courts for my rights, and for everyone’s right, to free speech," he vowed.