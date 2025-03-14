Mahmoud Khalil's legal team files new petition to fight "unconstitutional" detainment

New York, New York - The legal team for Columbia University Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil has filed an amended lawsuit to fight the green card holder's detainment by immigration authorities.

The legal team for Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil (l.) has filed an amended lawsuit to fight the green card holder's detainment by immigration authorities. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & TAG24/Kelly Christ

Khalil, who is a permanent resident of the US, was arrested by Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) over the weekend. Since then, he has been detained in LaSalle Detention Facility located in Louisiana, and he is set to remain there as the high-stakes court case plays out.

In the new habeas filing, a group of attorneys – including the Center for Constitutional Rights, CLEAR, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) – note that Khalil's arrest violated the constitutional rights of free speech and due process and went beyond the legal scope of government authority.

The suit describes the actions by President Donald Trump's administration against Khalil and other Palestine protestors as a "concerted effort to silence protected political speech."

"Mahmoud Khalil's arrest and detention is an escalation of the US Government's continual efforts to suppress the speech and association rights of student organizers seeking to hold the US accountable for its facilitation of the genocide being exacted upon the people of Gaza and the Occupied West Bank," lawyer Amy Greer of Dratel & Lewis said.

The Columbia graduate played a key role as a mediator during on-campus protests against the university's continued support for Israel amid the atrocities in Palestine. The Trump administration has used the vague Immigration and Nationality Act to justify Khalil's arrest but admitted he had committed no crimes.

"What happened to Mahmoud is nothing short of extraordinary, shocking, and outrageous," Ramzi Kassem, founding director of CLEAR, said. "It should outrage anyone who believes that speech should be free in the United States of America."