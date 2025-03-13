Mahmoud Khalil to remain detained in Louisiana after high-stakes hearing on arrest

New York, New York - Columbia University Palestine activist and US green card holder Mahmoud Khalil will remain detained in Louisiana for now as a high-stakes court case challenging his detention plays out.

US District Judge Jesse Furman declined to issue a decision on an emergency petition seeking Khalil's return to the New York City area.

Furman – who previously ruled that Khalil could not be deported "unless and until the Court orders otherwise" – said the detained activist's lawyers would be granted private phone calls with him at least twice.

After his arrest by immigration agents last Saturday, Khalil – a permanent US resident – was initially sent to New Jersey detention center before being transferred to a facility in Louisiana. His attorneys have been unable to have privileged communications with him since, they told the court Wednesday.

"We have literally not been able to confer with our client once since he was taken off the streets," Khalil's attorney Ramzi Kassem said.

The Department of Homeland Security sought to justify Khalil's arrest citing a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act which reads: "An alien whose presence or activities in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is deportable."

"This is not only an escalation on the assault free speech for Palestinian rights advocates but a step toward a police state for all. Trump Administration officials are not even attempting to connect Mahmoud to any unlawful activity," Center for Constitutional Rights Legal Director Baher Azmy said in a statement Wednesday.

"They are exploiting a vague and overbroad provision of US immigration to punish constitutionally protected speech."