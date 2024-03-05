Mayor Eric Adams attends pro-Israel NYC tech conference as Palestinian protests make their mark

New York, New York - A high-profile conference in Manhattan themed "Stand With Israeli Tech" was repeatedly interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, including a Google engineer who said he refused to build " tech for apartheid."

New York Mayor Eric Adams was present at a controversial tech conference with the theme "Stand With Israeli Tech." © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As reported by Caroline Haskins, a journalist with the independent news website Hell Gate, Monday's MindTheTech event was marred by several flashpoints.

The conference, organized by Israeli business publication Calcalist, featured a who's who of Israel's finance and high-tech sector, including representatives from Google and Amazon.

Also present were Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and his New York counterpart, Eric Adams.

Leon, who governs a city that includes the effectively-annexed East Jerusalem – meant to be capital of a future Palestinian state – warmly thanked Adams "for everything you do for Israel."

For his part, the Democrat returned the gratitude and called New York "the Tel Aviv of America."