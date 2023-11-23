Michigan Democrats urge Biden to negotiate "lasting ceasefire" in Gaza

Lansing, Michigan - Over two dozen Democratic lawmakers in Michigan sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday urging him to support a permanent ceasefire in Israel's siege on Gaza .

Thousands of people march down Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit, Michigan, to call for a ceasefire and Palestinian liberation. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

"We are state legislators in Michigan writing to formally urge you to advance a lasting ceasefire to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the 25 Michigan state representatives, led by House Majority Leader Abraham Aiyash, wrote in the letter.

"Some aid has been able to enter Gaza since October 21, but there continue to be insufficient supplies of water, food, medicine, and blood," the letter states.

"According to the World Health Organization, 20 of Gaza's hospitals are no longer functioning. Over 1 million residents have been displaced from their homes in Gaza, leading to a growing humanitarian crisis."



The lawmakers also note that many of Israel's actions in Gaza are prohibited by the Geneva Convention and constitute violations of international law.