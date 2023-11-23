Michigan Democrats urge Biden to negotiate "lasting ceasefire" in Gaza
Lansing, Michigan - Over two dozen Democratic lawmakers in Michigan sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday urging him to support a permanent ceasefire in Israel's siege on Gaza.
"We are state legislators in Michigan writing to formally urge you to advance a lasting ceasefire to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the 25 Michigan state representatives, led by House Majority Leader Abraham Aiyash, wrote in the letter.
"Some aid has been able to enter Gaza since October 21, but there continue to be insufficient supplies of water, food, medicine, and blood," the letter states.
"According to the World Health Organization, 20 of Gaza's hospitals are no longer functioning. Over 1 million residents have been displaced from their homes in Gaza, leading to a growing humanitarian crisis."
The lawmakers also note that many of Israel's actions in Gaza are prohibited by the Geneva Convention and constitute violations of international law.
Temporary ceasefire not enough
The letter came one day after the announcement of a four-day ceasefire that includes the exchange of 50 Israeli hostages for at least 140 Palestinian women and children held in arbitrary detention.
While the Michigan lawmakers welcomed the temporary pause, concerns remain that Israel may pick up its brutal assault in a matter of days as accusations of genocide mount.
The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 14,500, including more than 6,000 children, according to the local health ministry.
"Bombing children will not bring peace. An end to violence is the only way to legitimately address the occupation and bring lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike," Aiyash posted on X. "We must advance and lasting and durable ceasefire to end the bombing and devastation in Gaza."
Cover photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP