Arizona health care workers rally in solidarity with Palestinian patients and doctors under siege

Phoenix, Arizona - Health care workers across Arizona are stepping up demands for a ceasefire in Gaza and protections for Palestinian doctors and patients under siege with a new series of rallies.

Health care providers rally outside the St. Luke's Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, to demand a ceasefire and an end to US complicity in Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@masslibaz

Health care providers across the Grand Canyon State are joining together to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the opening of a humanitarian corridor, and safe transit of all patients in Gaza. To amplify their demands, they will begin holding White Coat Rallies in Phoenix and Tucson next month.

The announcement of the planned actions comes as over 13,300 Palestinians, including more than 5,500 children, have been killed in the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza. More than 1.5 million more people have been displaced as accusations of genocide and war crimes continue to mount.

"We stand before you today as the voices of the health care heroes in Gaza," Rowan Imran, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner student, said in a Tuesday press conference outside the St. Luke's Medical Center in Phoenix.

"As a proud Palestinian woman training to be a mental health nurse practitioner, I cannot stand by as children are forced to mentally prepare for their own death," she added.

"This entire generation of children has been disabled physically and mentally. It is our duty to answer their calls."