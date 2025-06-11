Mike Huckabee abandons two-state solution for Israel-Palestine and backs settler agenda

Jerusalem, Israel - US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has said an independent Palestinian state is no longer an American foreign policy goal.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee gave his backing to the Israeli settler movement as he abandoned any commitment to a two-state solution. © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Huckabee was asked whether a Palestinian state is still a policy goal of the US, to which he replied, "I don't think so."

"Unless there are some significant things that happen that change the culture, there's no room for it," the ambassador said.

Huckabee went on to say that if a Palestinian state were to be established, it would be elsewhere in the region – likely carved out of a "Muslim country" – rather than in the traditional homeland of the Palestinian people, which is under Israeli occupation.

"Does it have to be in Judea and Samaria?" the 69-year-old Baptist minister asked, referring to Palestine by the term often used by the Israeli government and the settler movement.

Huckabee said in a separate BBC interview, "Muslim countries have 644 times the amount of land that are controlled by Israel."

"So maybe, if there is such a desire for the Palestinian state, there would be someone who would say, we'd like to host it."