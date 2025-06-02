MIT bans class president from graduation ceremony after speech in support of Palestine

Cambridge, Massachusetts - MIT's 2025 class president Megha Vemuri was prevented from walking the stage at her graduation last week after delivering a speech in support of the Palestinian people under Israeli siege.

Members of the MIT campus community attend a rally calling on the university to divest from Israel. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During her remarks at Thursday's OneMIT Commencement ceremony, Vemuri donned a keffiyeh as she praised fellow students for taking a stand for Palestinian human rights in spite of threats and intimidation from university officials.



"You have faced the obstacle of fear before, and you turned it into fuel to stand up for what is right. You showed the world that MIT wants a free Palestine," Vemuri told the audience, which included Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

"Right now, as we prepare to graduate and move forward with our lives, there are no universities left in Gaza. We are watching Israel try to wipe Palestine off the face of the earth, and it is a shame that MIT is a part of it," Vemuri condemned.

After the speech, MIT President Sally Kornbluth took to the stage to say, "Listen, folks. At MIT, we value freedom of expression, but today's about the graduates."

The next day, senior university leadership informed Vemuri she would not be permitted to attend Friday's commencement ceremony, she told CNN, though MIT confirmed she would still receive her degree.

"I see no need for me to walk across the stage of an institution that is complicit in this genocide," Vemuri said to the outlet. "I am, however, disappointed that MIT's officials massively overstepped their roles to punish me without merit or due process, with no indication of any specific policy broken."