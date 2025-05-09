Mohsen Mahdawi: Recently released Palestinian Columbia student helps launch immigrant legal defense fund

Montpelier, Vermont - Mohsen Mahdawi, a Columbia University student recently released from prison amid the Trump administration's anti- Palestine crackdown, has helped to launch a new initiative to assist other immigrants facing deportation.

Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi gestures in victory as he leaves the federal courthouse after he was released on bail in Burlington, Vermont, on April 30, 2025. © Party for Socialism and Liberation/Handout via REUTERS

Mahdawi joined Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak, Senate Majority Leader Kesha Ram Hinsdale, and community activists at the statehouse on Thursday to announce the Vermont Immigration Legal Defense Fund.

The initiative aims to raise $1 million to expand access to legal counsel for immigrants in Vermont.

"This fund helps to ensure that the promise of justice isn't reserved only for those who can afford it," Pieciak told a news conference.

The launch comes amid Donald Trump's intensified mass deportation campaign as well as his extreme efforts to suppress Palestine solidarity activism on university campuses.

"The message is: don't give up on justice," Mahdawi said. "Democracy is justice, and justice, an extension of it, is democracy."

"We start now by supporting the immigrants and tomorrow by starting prison reform, and the day after by seeing Rümeysa [Öztürk] and other students among us, and the day after by ending genocide and starting a peace process: Jews, Muslims, Palestinians, Israelis, Christians, Buddhists, all people. We want to live in peace," he added to enthusiastic applause.