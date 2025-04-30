Mohsen Mahdawi: Columbia student arrested by ICE scores major victory

New York, New York - Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi, who was arrested by US immigration authorities earlier this month at his citizenship interview, expressed defiance Wednesday after a federal judge ordered his release on bail.

A federal judge has ordered the release of Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi, who participated in pro-Palestinian protests, on bail. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking outside a courthouse in Vermont, Mahdawi addressed President Donald Trump and his government, which has moved to revoke foreign students' visas over their involvement in pro-Palestinian protests.

"I am not afraid of you," Mahdawi said, and then joined the assembled crowd in chanting "no fear."

"If there is no fear. What is it replaced with? Love, love is our way."

Mahdawi (34) was arrested on April 14 as he was attending an interview to become a US citizen, according to court filings.

A Palestinian born in the occupied West Bank, Mahdawi has been a legal US permanent resident since 2015, was set to graduate next month, and planned to attend a Columbia master's program this fall, court filings said.

He is the co-founder of a Palestinian student group at Columbia alongside Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of the movement who Trump has also been trying to expel since his March arrest.

"What did they do to me? They arrested me. What's the reason? Because I raised my voice and I said no to war, yes to peace," Mahdawi said Wednesday.