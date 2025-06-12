More Freedom Flotilla Gaza aid boat activists to be deported by Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel - An Israeli NGO representing activists detained aboard a boat attempting to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza said Thursday that six were en route to the airport for deportation.

Members of the crew of Madleen are pictured en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid in a photo released on June 2, 2025. © Freedom Flotilla Coalition/via REUTERS

"After more than 72 hours in Israeli custody following the unlawful interception of the Madleen Freedom Flotilla in international waters... six volunteers are now being transferred to Ben Gurion Airport for deportation," the Adalah rights group said in a statement.

It added that the six – two French citizens and nationals of Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkey – were expected to be deported later Thursday or early Friday.

Rima Hassan, a member of European Parliament for the leftist France Unbowed (LFI) party who is of Palestinian descent, is among the group to be imminently expelled.

Twelve people were on board the Madleen sailing boat when it was intercepted by Israeli forces in the eastern Mediterranean about 115 miles west of Gaza on Monday.

Four, including two French citizens and Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, agreed to be deported immediately.

Another two French nationals remain in Israeli custody awaiting deportation on Friday, Adalah said.

"While in custody, volunteers were subjected to mistreatment, punitive measures and aggressive treatment, and two volunteers were held for some period of time in solitary confinement," it added.

All 12 of the activists on board the Madleen have been banned from Israel for 100 years.