Netanyahu praises Trump for sending weapons to "finish the job"

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for sending munitions held up by the previous administration, which would help "finish the job against Iran's terror axis".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for sending munitions held up by the previous administration. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," Netanyahu said in a video statement in English.

"He's shown it by sending us all the munitions that were being held up. This way he is giving Israel the tools we need to finish the job against Iran's terror axis."

The Israeli leader made similar remarks last month, at a news conference with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying Israel would "finish the job" against Iran with support from the US.

Netanyahu said at the time Israel had "dealt a mighty blow to Iran's terror axis" since its assault on Gaza began, referring to what Tehran describes as its "axis of resistance," including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen's Huthi rebels.

Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has reinstated a "maximum pressure" policy against Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term.