No arrest made after Jewish protester's death in clashing Israel-Gaza LA rallies

Thousand Oaks, California - California police briefly detained a pro-Palestinian protester over the death of a Jewish man following a confrontation between two rival rallies over the Israel-Gaza war , but no arrest has been made, officials said Tuesday.

Activists made makeshift memorials for Paul Kessler in Thousand Oaks, California, on Tuesday as police investigated his death during altercation at dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies. © Collage: DAVID SWANSON / AFP & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ventura County sheriff James Fryhoff said Paul Kessler's death from a head injury after falling to the ground "is being investigated as a homicide," and investigators have not yet ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.

A search warrant was obtained for a 50-year-old local man who attended a rally "advocating for Palestine," and admitted to being involved in an "altercation" with Kessler, Fryhoff told a press conference.

However, "the suspect has not been arrested. No arrests have been made related to this incident," he said.

The incident took place during dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies involving around 100 people on Sunday in Thousand Oaks, just northwest of Los Angeles.

Police arriving at the scene found that Kessler (69) had fallen backward and fatally struck his head on the ground. He also had non-lethal injuries on his face, although it was not clear if he had been struck, said medical examiner Christopher Young.

"What exactly transpired prior to Mr Kessler falling backward isn't crystal clear right now," said Fryhoff.

The suspect "willingly remained at the scene," and told police he was among those who phoned 911 for medical assistance.

Several witnesses from both rallies "provided conflicting statements about what the altercation, and who the aggressor, was," said Fryhoff.

Kessler died in the hospital early Monday. The suspect was detained at a traffic stop later that day, while his home was searched, and interviewed again.