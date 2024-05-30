NYU faculty pledge to strike after nurse was fired for sympathizing with grieving Gaza mothers

New York, New York - New York University faculty and staff are firing back this week after the termination of Hesen Jabr, a Palestinian-American nurse at NYU's academic medical center who had spoken out against Israel's brutal onslaught on women and children in Gaza .

Hesen Jabr receives the NYU Langone Health Department of Nursing's Sebastian Brun Compassionate Care Award. © Screenshot/Instagram/iknowwhythejaybirdsings

Jabr said NYU Langone Health dismissed her on May 22 over statements she made during her acceptance speech for the Sebastian Brun Compassionate Care Award, given to her for her sensitive treatment of mothers who had lost babies.



"It pains me to see the women from my country going through unimaginable losses themselves during the current genocide in Gaza," Jabr said during her May 7 remarks. "This award is deeply personal to me for those reasons."

"Even though I can’t hold their hands and comfort them as they grieve their unborn children and the children they have lost during this genocide, I hope to keep making them proud as I keep representing them here at NYU," she added.

Now, NYU faculty and staff are ramping up efforts to hold the university administration accountable for its suppression of pro-Palestine voices, vowing to take action with a service work strike next fall if leaders do not meet basic demands.

"We're appalled to learn of the firing of Hesen Jabr, winner of the Sebastian Brun Compassionate Care Award. As long as @nyuniversity continues to exact disciplinary sanctions against students & employees for expressing solidarity w/ Palestine, we pledge to strike!" NYU Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine wrote on X.