Palestine solidarity protesters disrupt Marco Rubio's Senate testimony: "End the genocide!"

Washington DC - Protesters on Tuesday disrupted Secretary of State Marco Rubio's congressional testimony on the proposed 2026 State Department budget in solidarity with the besieged and starving people of Gaza .

Ahmed El-Masry is dragged from the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing room after disrupting Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

"Rubio, end the genocide! End the starvation!" Ahmed El-Masry, an activist and volunteer with the feminist antiwar organization CODEPINK, shouted during the Trump administration official's testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

El-Masry was escorted out of the room and arrested by Capitol Police. "I'm not resisting," he can be heard telling the officers in video shared by CODEPINK.

The disruptions came as the United Nations warned Tuesday that 14,000 babies in Gaza could die in 48 hours if Israel did not stop blocking the entry of most humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

"I am sick and tired of waking up every day and seeing babies and children being killed with our tax money," El-Masry said in a press release after the intervention. "Our government has forced us to be complicit in this slaughter."

"Marco Rubio has the power to end this genocide – we need an arms embargo now to stop the starvation, stop the bombing, and Free Palestine."