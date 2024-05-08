Police forcibly clear pro-Gaza encampment at George Washington University
Washington DC - Police forcibly cleared an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters at George Washington University in DC on Wednesday, arresting dozens in the latest clash with students demonstrating over the Israeli offensive in Gaza.
Republicans in Congress had pressured local authorities to act on the GWU encampment, summoning Washington's mayor and police chief to testify in the House of Representatives later Wednesday.
But just after 4:00 AM hundreds of officers moved in on a university quad, making arrests and using pepper spray.
Police said 33 people were arrested for "unlawful entry" and "assault on a police officer."
Officers remained on the scene around 10:00 AM, an AFP reporter saw, as tents were being dragged toward a garbage truck and a student held a poster reading "Free Palestine."
Congressional Republicans had questioned why it had taken so long for the encampment, which had entered its second week, to be cleared. But the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday's hearing was canceled now that the encampment had been cleared.
"I am pleased that the potential Oversight hearing led to swift action," Mayor Muriel Bowser and police chief Pamela Smith, Representative James Comer said in a statement.
Late last month, police had declined a request from the university to disband the encampment, the Washington Post reported, citing worries about moving in against peaceful protesters.
The police department said that it had tried to "deescalate tensions" without arrests, but that based on "incidents and information, there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest."
President Joe Biden under fire from pro-Palestine college protesters
Campus protests have sprung up across the country in recent weeks, with students calling on universities to cut direct or indirect financial ties with US weapons manufacturers and Israeli institutions.
The at-times raucous rallies have rocked colleges.
Some Jewish students have reported threats and antisemitism, while pro-Israel counter-protesters at the University of California, Los Angeles, physically attacked demonstrators at an encampment.
Both President Joe Biden and universities have tried to walk a fine line between free speech rights and concerns about intimidation.
Last week, Biden condemned a "ferocious surge" in antisemitism in a speech at the Capitol, saying, "There's no place on any campus in America – any place in America – for antisemitism or hate speech or threats of violence of any kind."
Demonstrators – including some Jewish student organizers – have said they denounced acts of antisemitism, and accuse their detractors of conflating criticism of Israel with prejudice against Jews.
Cover photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/AFP Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP