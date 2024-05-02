Lauren Boebert met with "Beetlejuice!" chants during university protest visit

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently tried to crash a protest taking place at a college campus near the capitol, and it didn't go as well as she planned.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was heckled and mocked on Wednesday during a visit to a campus protest at George Washington University. © Collage: Drew ANGERER / AFP

On Wednesday, the Colorado representative and a number of her GOP colleagues paid a visit to George Washington University to speak out against students who have set up a "liberation camp" on campus grounds to protest Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza.

Boebert's arrival in particular was not met with open arms, as numerous videos have been shared on social media of the crowd loudly singing Darth Vader's theme from Star Wars and chanting "Beetlejuice!" as she was being escorted through the campus by her security detail.

The chant was a reference to Boebert's most infamous scandal from last September, where she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice for vaping, singing out loud, and sexually groping each other during the show.

The harsh treatment from protesters didn't deter the congresswoman, who came prepared with her own bullhorn which she used to berate protesters.

She also warned the school's leadership to end the protests or else "kiss your federal funding goodbye."

As things escalated, Boebert made a bold attempt to rip a Palestinian flag down that was draped over a statue of George Washington but failed as protesters stood their ground.

"This is America, and that sh*t needs to come down!" Boebert yelled.