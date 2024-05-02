Lauren Boebert met with "Beetlejuice!" chants during university protest visit

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently tried to crash a protest taking place at a college campus near the capitol, and it didn't go as well as she planned.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was heckled and mocked on Wednesday during a visit to a campus protest at George Washington University.

On Wednesday, the Colorado representative and a number of her GOP colleagues paid a visit to George Washington University to speak out against students who have set up a "liberation camp" on campus grounds to protest Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza.

Boebert's arrival in particular was not met with open arms, as numerous videos have been shared on social media of the crowd loudly singing Darth Vader's theme from Star Wars and chanting "Beetlejuice!" as she was being escorted through the campus by her security detail.

The chant was a reference to Boebert's most infamous scandal from last September, where she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice for vaping, singing out loud, and sexually groping each other during the show.

The harsh treatment from protesters didn't deter the congresswoman, who came prepared with her own bullhorn which she used to berate protesters.

She also warned the school's leadership to end the protests or else "kiss your federal funding goodbye."

As things escalated, Boebert made a bold attempt to rip a Palestinian flag down that was draped over a statue of George Washington but failed as protesters stood their ground.

"This is America, and that sh*t needs to come down!" Boebert yelled.

Politicians vs. college protests

Rep. Lauren Boebert (r.) speaking during a visit to the pro-Palestinian student protest encampment at George Washington University in Washington, DC on Wednesday.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (r.) speaking during a visit to the pro-Palestinian student protest encampment at George Washington University in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Boebert's visit comes as pro-Palestine protests have been popping up on campuses across the country, sparking concerns about the safety of Jewish students and a rise in antisemitic sentiments.

Protesters are calling for colleges to stop divesting funds to Israel in a show of support for a ceasefire.

While college protests – and protecting students' ability to do so – have been a thing in the US for some time, these recent protests have been met with vitriol and violence, resulting in massive arrests and clashes with law enforcement.

The same day as her visit, the House of Representatives advanced legislation to codify a legal definition of antisemitism to be implemented by the Department of Education in a further effort to quell the protests.

Kentucky Representative James Comer also announced that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will hold a hearing next week which will focus on the GWU protests in particular.

Cover photo: Collage: Drew ANGERER / AFP

