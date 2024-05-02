Biden says "order must prevail" amid campus protests on Gaza

Washington DC - President Joe Biden broke his virtual silence Thursday on the nationwide Gaza campus protests, saying the United States was not authoritarian but insisting "order must prevail."

President Joe Biden speaks about the protests over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza that have roiled US college campuses, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

In a televised address from the White House, Biden added that there was "no place" for antisemitism on university campuses, which have been roiled by pro-Palestinian demonstrations amid Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.



The 81-year-old Democrat – whose reelection bid in November faces a challenge from voters opposed to the war – said there had to be a balance between the right to peaceful protest and the need to prevent violence.

"We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent," Biden said from the podium in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

"But neither are we a lawless country," Biden added. "We're a civil society, and order must prevail."

The president also said the protests could not be allowed to disrupt classes and graduations for thousands of students at campuses across the United States.