Pope Francis calls for genocide investigation into Israel's destruction of Gaza

Vatican City - Pope Francis believes the issue of Israel 's ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza should be "studied carefully."

The pope's new book, Hope Never Disappoints: Pilgrims Towards a Better World, includes his latest and most forthright intervention into the year-long destruction of Gaza.

"According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of genocide," the pontiff wrote in extracts published on Sunday in Italy's La Stampa daily.

"This should be studied carefully to determine whether (the situation) corresponds to the technical definition formulated by jurists and international organizations."

Francis has frequently deplored the horrific death toll in Gaza, where Israel has killed at least 43,846 – an official number that is more than likely a gross undercount.

But his call for a probe marks the first time he has publicly used the term genocide in the context of Israel's brutal assault.

On Thursday, a UN Special Committee judged Israel's conduct of warfare in Gaza "consistent with the characteristics of genocide", accusing the country of "using starvation as a method of war." The same conclusion has been reached by other human rights organizations, legal experts, and aid groups.

South Africa's genocide case before the International Court of Justice, meanwhile, has gained the support of several countries, including Turkey, Spain and Mexico.