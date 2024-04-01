Pope Francis issues Easter call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Vatican City - Pope Francis issued an urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for an exchange of prisoners in the war in Ukraine during his traditional Easter Sunday address.

Pope Francis waves from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica during the Easter "Urbi et Orbi" message and blessing to the City and the World on March 31, 2024. © Tiziana FABI / AFP

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on 7 October last and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip," the pope said.



Turning to the war in Ukraine, he called for respect for the principles of international law and expressed the hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

In a general call for world peace, Francis mentioned conflicts along the Israel-Lebanon border and between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and noted continuing fighting in many parts of Africa.

Earlier, he celebrated Easter Sunday Mass on St. Peter's Square in Rome on Sunday morning amid strict security provided by the Italian authorities.

While Francis was present, a high-ranking cleric led the service on behalf of the 87-year-old pope, who is in ailing health.

A congregation of some 30,000 were present in mild spring temperatures but with a brisk wind. The square was decorated as always with flowers and plants, many from the Netherlands.

There were cheers as Francis was driven past the crowd in the popemobile after the mass, with many calling out: "Viva il Papa!" (Long live the pope).