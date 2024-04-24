Pro-Palestinian student protesters and Columbia officials find tense truce

New York, New York - An uneasy truce was in place between pro- Palestinian student demonstrators and officials at New York's Columbia University Wednesday after a deadline to forcibly disperse their protest encampment expired.

Pro-Palestinian student demonstrators and officials at New York's Columbia University reached an uneasy truce on Wednesday amid on-campus protests. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The prestigious institution is at the core of demonstrations spreading to universities across the US over the Israel-Hamas war and the ensuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Protesters say they are expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where the death toll has topped 34,000 so far, and calling on Columbia to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

The university had set a deadline of midnight Tuesday to resolve the unrest. The Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) group said school authorities had made a "disturbing threat of military or police violence."

But as more people joined the protest overnight the school extended the deadline by 48 hours early Wednesday, the students said on social media.

They agreed to the ongoing talks after the school promised not to call the police or National Guard, the CUAD said, calling the concession an "important victory."