San Franciscans shut down Bay Bridge for Palestine as police make arrests

San Francisco, California - Around 200 San Franciscans shut down the Bay Bridge on Thursday in a powerful show of support for Palestinian freedom.

The demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked all westbound traffic on the bridge even as the city hosts the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference, attended by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other top diplomats and heads of state.

Some of the protesters formed a human chain between cars. Others took part in a die-in, lying on the ground underneath white sheets to represent the victims of ongoing Israeli violence.

Some people even left their cars and threw their keys off the bridge – demonstrating the need for urgent action as Israel has killed over 11,300 Gazans and displaced 1.5 million more.

All the while, protesters demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as well as an end to US military funding for Israel's genocide.

The bridge reopened shortly before noon after police in riot gear arrived to disrupt the peaceful action. More than 50 people were arrested and 15 vehicles towed, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.