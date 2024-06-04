San Francisco police arrest dozens of pro-Palestine protesters occupying Israeli consulate building

San Francisco, California - San Francisco law enforcement on Monday arrested nearly 70 people who had occupied the building housing the Israeli Consulate in solidarity with the besieged people of Gaza .

A woman raises her fist in the air as pro-Palestinian protesters occupy the building lobby of the Israeli Consulate in downtown San Francisco, California. © REUTERS

San Francisco police confirmed they had arrested 69 people who "refused to vacate the building," the Associated Press reported.

The protesters have since been released from San Francisco County Jail.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a midday statement that officers had made "multiple warnings" asking protesters to leave the premises.

The protesters arrived at the building around 9 AM, bearing a banner reading "Zionism Kills" and chanting "Free, free Palestine."

Videos shared to social media show some of the participants chaining themselves to the consulate building while demanding an end to the spending of US taxpayer monies on Israeli settler-colonial violence.

The action came amid growing popular uprisings over continued US support for Israel's attacks on Gaza, which have killed over 36,550 Palestinians to date. Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to supply billions of dollars' worth of weapons to the Israeli occupying forces.