UCLA issues shocking threat against students arrested at Gaza solidarity protests

Los Angeles, California - The University of California, Los Angeles is threatening to withhold degrees from students arrested for protesting in solidarity with the people of Gaza under Israeli attack.

UCLA faculty and staff rally in support of students facing arrest and disciplinary measures for their participation in Gaza solidarity protests. © REUTERS

More than 130 people were arrested on May 2 when UCLA administrators authorized a violent police raid on a Gaza solidarity encampment.

Now, many are receiving letters accusing them of breaching the student code of conduct and threatening disciplinary action – including possibly preventing their graduation.

In the letters, the students are summoned to mandatory individual meetings, and "no degree may be conferred until any pending allegations and any assigned sanctions and conditions have been completed," the Guardian reported.

"Please note that during our meeting, you will be given the opportunity to explain this situation from your perspective," the letter says.

Students are required to schedule their meetings by June 5. If they fail to do so or to appear at the meeting, they may be prevented from registering for classes, getting their grades, or receiving their degrees.