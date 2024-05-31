UCLA issues shocking threat against students arrested at Gaza solidarity protests

The University of California, Los Angeles is threatening to withhold degrees from students arrested during protests in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Los Angeles, California - The University of California, Los Angeles is threatening to withhold degrees from students arrested for protesting in solidarity with the people of Gaza under Israeli attack.

UCLA faculty and staff rally in support of students facing arrest and disciplinary measures for their participation in Gaza solidarity protests.  © REUTERS

More than 130 people were arrested on May 2 when UCLA administrators authorized a violent police raid on a Gaza solidarity encampment.

Now, many are receiving letters accusing them of breaching the student code of conduct and threatening disciplinary action – including possibly preventing their graduation.

In the letters, the students are summoned to mandatory individual meetings, and "no degree may be conferred until any pending allegations and any assigned sanctions and conditions have been completed," the Guardian reported.

"Please note that during our meeting, you will be given the opportunity to explain this situation from your perspective," the letter says.

Students are required to schedule their meetings by June 5. If they fail to do so or to appear at the meeting, they may be prevented from registering for classes, getting their grades, or receiving their degrees.

UCLA faculty and academic workers demand amnesty for student protesters

Unionized academic workers strike at UCLA over the administration's response to Gaza solidarity protests.
Unionized academic workers strike at UCLA over the administration's response to Gaza solidarity protests.  © REUTERS

The news comes as unionized academic workers – including researchers, graduate teaching assistants, and post-docs – across the UC system are on strike.

The United Auto Workers members are accusing the university administrations of unfair labor practices in their militarized crackdowns on the protests.

The striking workers are demanding amnesty for all arrested during Palestine solidarity demonstrations as well as universities' divestment from weapons manufacturers and other companies benefitting from Israel's brutal actions in Gaza, which have resulted in the killing of over 36,000 Palestinians to date.

UCLA faculty and staff have also joined calls for amnesty for student protesters.

As of now, the students have not been arraigned on any criminal charges.

Cover photo: REUTERS

