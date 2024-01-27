Security Council to meet after UN top court's Gaza ruling

New York, New York - The UN Security Council will meet next week over the decision by the global body's top court calling for Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza , the council's presidency announced Friday.

US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has voted against prior Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Wednesday meeting was called for by Algeria, whose ministry of foreign affairs said it would give "binding effect to the pronouncement of the International Court of Justice on the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation."



The ICJ on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in its military campaign and allow aid into Gaza, but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

The decision "gives the clear message that in order to do all the things that they are asking for, you need a ceasefire for it to happen," Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.

"So fasten your seat belts," he said, hinting that the Arab Group, represented on the council by Algeria, would push for one.