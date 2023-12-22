UN Security Council finally adopts Israel-Gaza resolution but stops short

New York, New York - After days of wrangling, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for more humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, agreeing on a significantly watered-down text that allowed the US, Israel's biggest backer, to abstain.

The US and Russia abstained during a vote on an Israel-Gaza war resolution at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The United Nations's most powerful body had postponed a vote on a new resolution on the Gaza war several times this week, after it appeared likely that the US, a permanent member of the council, would veto a draft proposed by the United Arab Emirates to protect the interests of Israel.

Massive concessions by the negotiators prevented the resolution from failing at the last second. A total of 13 of the 15 countries represented on the council voted in favor of the text, with Russia abstaining alongside the US.

The resolution, which is binding under international law, calls on Israel to ensure "immediate humanitarian access" to the Gaza Strip as well as the creation of "conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities." It "demands" all sides in the conflict allow the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale".

On the contentious issue of how to check aid supplies going into Gaza, the council members agreed to appoint a responsible UN coordinator who should also ensure the acceleration of deliveries in cooperation with all actors.

However, other passages were deleted following pressure from the US, including a paragraph condemning "all violations of international humanitarian law, including all indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian objects".

A previously demanded immediate suspension of hostilities to allow aid deliveries was also not included.

A number of council members were dissatisfied with the text because of the significant weakening. Despite the resolution's binding nature, the consequences for Israel if it is violated are likely to be manageable.