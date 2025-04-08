Omar Mohammad Rabea: Israel's killing of Palestinian-American teen sparks calls for accountability

West Bank - US activists and lawmakers are demanding accountability after Israel 's killing of Palestinian-American teenager Omar Mohammad Rabea in the illegally occupied West Bank.

The mother of Palestinian-American 14-year-old Omar Mohammad Rabea, who was killed by Israeli forces in Turmus Ayya, mourns next to his body at a hospital on April 6, 2025. © REUTERS

"The Trump administration’s foreign policy has so far been Israel First, not America First," the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a press release. "President Trump should hold [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu accountable for the murder of 14-year-old Omar Rabea, force him to end the genocide in Gaza, and reject his efforts to pull the United States into a disastrous war on Iran."

"Donald Trump has been behaving as if Benjamin Netanyahu is the President of the United States. This pattern must end before more Americans, Palestinians, and even Israelis, pay the price for Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperation to remain in power," CAIR added.

Rabea was shot Sunday by Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah, after he allegedly threw rocks.

The killing was the latest in a string US citizen deaths at the hands of the Israeli military and settlers, including the fatal shootings of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (26) in September 2024 and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (51) in May 2022, which made global headlines. These followed the killing of Rachel Corrie (23), who was crushed by an Israeli bulldozer in 2003 while protesting the demolition of Palestinian homes in Gaza.

"Rachel, Shireen, and Aysenur were killed by Israeli soldiers Rabea's death today was perpetuated by Israeli settlers who act with impunity and work with the army and the Israeli government, that never punishes the actions of settlers on Palestinian land," the Rachel Corrie Foundation shared in a statement.

"We believe that if our own government demanded accountability for Aysenur's death, Shireen's before that, and Rachel's death – two decades ago – that it's likely Omar Mohammad Rabea would still be alive."

"Israel must be held accountable for these deaths and for its continued genocide of the Palestinian people."