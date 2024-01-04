UN court sets dates for South Africa genocide case against Israel in Gaza war

The Hague, Netherlands - For the first time since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war in October, Israel must face the accusation of genocide before an international court, with hearings based on a South African complaint scheduled for January 11 and 12.

The Peace Palace, the seat of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, the UN court where South Africa has filed charges against Israel for alleged genocidal acts in Gaza. © imago/Xinhua

The dates were announced Wednesday evening by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest United Nations court, in The Hague. South Africa will make its case on January 11 and Israel its on the 12th, the court said. Two hours are planned for each side.



South Africa had invoked the Genocide Convention in its complaint filed with the court on Friday. Both South Africa and Israel have signed the convention.

For the time being, these are summary proceedings. South Africa had requested immediate measures, saying the court should order an end to the violence against Palestinians in order to protect their rights "from further serious and irreparable harm."

According to South Africa, Israel's attacks are "genocidal in nature," as they are aimed at destroying the Palestinians in the area.

Lior Haiat, a spokesman for Israel's Foreign Ministry, has rejected South Africa's claims after the filing.

"Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa and its application with this complaint" to the ICJ, he wrote last week on X.

The lawsuit "lacks both factual and legal basis," he wrote, adding that the ICJ and the international community should "completely reject South Africa's baseless claims." Hamas is solely responsible for the suffering in Gaza, as Israel is doing whatever it can to minimize harm to the civilian population, Haiat wrote. Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields and steals humanitarian aid from them, he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added Israel displayed "unparalleled morality" in the Gaza war, as he too dismissed South Africa's charge.

The US on Wednesday criticized South Africa for bringing the case, with White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby calling the submission "meritless" and "counterproductive."

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip