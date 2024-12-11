UN General Assembly to vote on "unconditional" ceasefire in Gaza

New York, New York - The UN General Assembly will vote Wednesday on a draft resolution that seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza , a symbolic gesture after the US previously vetoed a similar action in the UN Security Council.

Palestinian UN Representative Riyad Mansour attends the General Assembly 46th plenary meeting on the Question of Palestine on December 3, 2024, in New York. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

In addition to calling for "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire," the draft resolution seeks "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," an accommodation of the US and other staunch allies of Israel.

The resolution, which is non-binding, also demands "immediate access" to widespread humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, who have been subjected to more than a year of brutal Israeli siege and blockade.

Israel has killed at least 44,786 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.

"Gaza today is the bleeding heart of Palestine," Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour said last week during the Assembly's first debate on the resolution.

"The images of our children burning in tents, with no food in their bellies and no hopes and no horizon for the future, and after having endured pain and loss for more than a year, should haunt the conscience of the world and prompt action to end this nightmare," he continued, calling for an end to the "impunity."