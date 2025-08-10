UN sounds the alarm on Israel's plan to control Gaza at emergency meeting

New York, New York - A UN official on Sunday warned the Security Council that Israel 's plans to control Gaza City risked "another calamity" with far-reaching consequences as Benjamin Netanyahu insisted his goal was not to occupy the territory.

The UN Security Council held a rare emergency weekend meeting to address Israel's plan to "take control" of Gaza City. © John LAMPARSKI / AFP

The UN Security Council held a rare emergency weekend meeting after Israel said its military would "take control" of Gaza City – approved by Prime Minister Netanyahu's security cabinet – and sparked a wave of global outrage.

"If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction," UN Assistant Secretary Miroslav Jenca told the UNSC.

Slovenia's ambassador to the UN, Samuel Zbogar, speaking on behalf of the five European members of the Security Council ahead of the meeting, said, "This decision by the Israeli government will do nothing to secure the return of the hostages and risk further endangering their lives."

"It will also worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and risk further death and mass displacement of Palestinian civilians."

But Netanyahu said Sunday his country was "talking in terms of a fairly short timetable because we want to bring the war to an end," as he insisted Israel did not want to occupy Gaza.