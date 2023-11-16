UN Security Council calls for "humanitarian pauses" in Gaza

New York, New York - The UN Security Council on Wednesday called for "extended humanitarian pauses" in Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip , the first time it has broken its silence since the start of the bloody conflict.

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution calling for "extended humanitarian pauses" in Israel's siege on Gaza. © REUTERS

The resolution, prepared by Malta and adopted with 12 votes in favor, "calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days" to allow aid to reach civilians in the besieged territory.



The text raises the question of how many days would be considered sufficient. A previous version of the draft seen by AFP called for an initial pause of five consecutive days within 24 hours of the adoption of the resolution.

"It needs to be long enough for us to be able to mobilize the resources, once we have enough fuel, for people to get what they need," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

Security Council resolutions are meant to be legally binding, but in practice some members have ignored them.

The resolution called on all parties to comply with international humanitarian obligations "notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children."

It also called for the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children." Over 230 hostages are believed to be held by Hamas.