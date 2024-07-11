US-made bombs flattened Gaza school, but Biden administration resumes Israel weapons shipment

Gaza City, Gaza - On the same day that a new investigation revealed the use of US-made bombs to flatten a school sheltering Palestinians in Gaza, a US official confirmed the partial lifting of the already light restrictions placed on arms shipments to Israel .

US-made bombs were used to kill dozens of Palestinians sheltering in a Gaza school, a new investigation revealed. © REUTERS

A CNN report traced the carnage caused at Al-Awda school near Khan Younis to a GBU-39 250-pound bomb supplied by the US to Israel.

At least 27 displaced Palestinians sheltering in the complex were killed in Tuesday's strike, with footage showing people fleeing in terror after the attack interrupted a soccer game being played on school grounds.

International condemnation followed the latest Israeli atrocity, but on the same day the investigation was published, an anonymous US official told Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration would resume supplying Israel with even deadlier munitions.

Back in May, the US placed a temporary hold on shipments of 2,000 and 500-pound bombs to Israel, over concerns they would be used in the invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had taken refuge at the time.

Now, sales of 500-pound bombs have been given a green light once again, as "our concern" was only about the larger explosives, the official said.