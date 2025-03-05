Trump warns Gaza "you are dead" if Israeli hostages are not freed

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened further destruction of Gaza if all remaining hostages are not released and issued an ultimatum to Hamas leaders to flee.

Strongly backing Israel as a ceasefire teeters, Trump said he was "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job" as his administration expedites billions of dollars in weapons.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he wrote on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance."

Trump also made clear there would be repercussions for Gaza as a whole, where virtually the entire population has been displaced by Israel's genocidal assault sparked by the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

"To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

His comments follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warning of "consequences that you cannot imagine" if Hamas does not hand over the remaining hostages seized in the October 7 attack.

The first phase of a ceasefire ended over the weekend after six weeks of relative calm that included exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

While Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April, Hamas has insisted on a transition to the second phase, which should lead to a permanent end to the war.