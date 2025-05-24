Washington tightens security after murders of Israeli embassy staff members

Washington DC - Police beefed up security at schools and religious buildings across Washington Friday as the US capital reeled from the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum.

Police have beefed up security at schools and religious buildings across Washington as the city reels from the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

The 31-year-old Chicago man accused of Wednesday's attack shouted "Free Palestine" as he was taken away by police – exacerbating fears over rising antisemitism amid Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza following the unprecedented October 2023 Hamas attack.

"Around DC, you will see an increased presence of law enforcement officers around the community, you will find us around our faith-based organizations," Metropolitan Police (MPD) Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

"You will see an increased presence around our schools and places like the DC Jewish Community Center. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish community."

Authorities in Washington said they were investigating the shooting "as an act of terrorism and as a hate crime" ahead of a preliminary court hearing set for alleged killer Elias Rodriguez on June 18.

President Donald Trump – who spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – posted on social media that the attack was clearly antisemitic.

The shooting, just a mile from the White House, triggered international outrage as Israel blamed European criticism of its Gaza offensive, which has killed over 50,000 Palestinians and left the population facing catastrophic levels of starvation.

The victims of Wednesday's attack, Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky and American Sarah Lynn Milgrim, had been planning to marry.