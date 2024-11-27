Hamas issues statement on Gaza ceasefire negotiations as Biden makes latest promise

Gaza City, Gaza - Hamas reiterated that it is ready to reach a ceasefire in Gaza , a senior official in the Palestinian group said Wednesday, hailing the ceasefire that took hold in Lebanon .

Attention has turned towards a renewed push to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has been waging a campaign of total destruction for over a year. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," the official told AFP, accusing Israel of obstructing a deal until now.

In a statement released later Wednesday, Hamas said "the enemy's acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without achieving its preconditions marks a significant milestone in shattering (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's illusions of reshaping the Middle East through force".

The group also praised the "pivotal" role of its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In the occupied West Bank, which has come under increased attack by Israeli forces and settlers, the Palestinian Authority expressed hope that the ceasefire would bring stability to the region, especially in war-torn Gaza.

"We hope that this step will contribute to stopping the violence and instability that the region is suffering from," the Palestinian presidency said in a statement, highlighting the need to enforce a UN resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.